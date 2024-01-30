Refurbished Samudra Kovalam with world class features opened

January 30, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is making all efforts to ensure that the beach tourism projects align well with the prevailing demands by leveraging the immense possibilities of this niche segment and improving the standard of hospitality, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after opening the renovated Samudra Kovalam, the beach side resort of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) that now flaunts a whole range of world class features. Noting that it is important to adopt novel ideas in tourism sector, the Minister said the refurbished sea-front resort will boost Kerala’s standing as a fast-emerging hub of destination weddings and Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

He also said at a time destination wedding is becoming a global trend, the State has picturesque locations for promoting this niche area, with the government making all efforts to create the best facilities for that segment.

Nestled on a sprawling coconut tree-lined site overlooking the Arabian sea, Samudra Kovalam has for long been the hallmark of Kerala’s highly successful beach tourism.

The current round of renovation has added another 40 rooms, completed on a budget of ₹12.68 crores provided by the State government, turning the property and its surroundings into an ideal locale for high-end weddings and MICE tourism.

As part of the renovation, the G.V. Raja Convention Centre has been made more attractive, enhancing the ambience of the whole complex as an ideal destination for weddings and conferences. The renovation was taken up on the basis on an upfront plan and design, factoring in the huge scope the property has in playing host to international conferences against the backdrop of the refreshing natural setting.

A major advantage of the property is that all its rooms are sea-facing. The property now flaunts such high-end options as sea view cottages, superior sea siew, and premium pool view rooms and a lawn area for guests to relax, all together making the stay at the Samudra, a different experience. The resort will also have a restaurant, whose renovation will be completed by March and will serve a richly diverse menu including local cuisine.

Booking for rooms, and for weddings or conferences can be done by directly contacting Samudra Kovalam on 0471-2480089 / 2481412 or KTDC’s Central Reservation on 1800 425 0123. For more details, visit www.ktdc.com

