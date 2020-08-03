Refunds for cancelled rail tickets being given

Refunds for cancelled train tickets and facility for ticket reservations for special trains are available at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centres in Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Ernakulam Junction, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil.
The PRS centres at Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central operate in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All the other PRS centres are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to a Railways release.
Safety protocols
The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, has appealed to all passengers holding PRS tickets to avail the ticket refund from any of the designated PRS centres following COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Thiruvananthapuram division has refunded ₹11.13 crore and Palakkad division ₹6.85 crore during June-July 2020 for the trains cancelled from March 22 following the lockdown. Total refunds for the corresponding period through all the divisions in Southern Railway stood at ₹64.49 crore.
