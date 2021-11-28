Refund revaluation fee if marks increase: panel

Thiruvananthapuram

28 November 2021 19:16 IST

Child panel says students are eligible for fee refund even if the marks increase is less than 10%

Any increase in marks following revaluation makes students eligible to get back the fee remitted for revaluation, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

At present, students are returned the revaluation fee only if there is an increase of more than 10% in the marks. The commission of member K. Nazeer on Friday directed that necessary changes be made to the examination manual in this regard.

Acting on a petition from a Plus Two student from Nalanchira here, the commission said the return of the fee could not be denied on the grounds that the mark difference following revaluation was not more than 10%. The student had secured four ‘A+’ and two ‘A’ grades in the Plus One examinations. The A grades were in Hindi and English. She submitted a fee of ₹500 for revaluation and ₹300 for a copy of the answer sheet. While her marks in English remained unchanged, her marks in Hindi increased from 80 to 95.

The Joint Director (Examinations) in the Higher Secondary Directorate, in a report to the commission, submitted that revaluation fee was returned to a student if the increase in marks was more than 10%. The official said that if no fee were to be charged for revaluation, it would lead to widespread misuse of the provision.

The commission observed that students submitted applications for revaluation because they felt they deserved more marks and felt the evaluation was not done properly. Any increase in marks following revaluation affirmed their contention. In such cases, no provision could be made that the revaluation fee would be returned only if the additional mark gain was above 10%. It was a violation of child rights, the commission said, directing that the fee should be given back to students even if the mark hike was minimal.