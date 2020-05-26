Refund of rail ticket fares from May 27

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 May 2020 19:44 IST

13 PRS counters earmarked for the purpose

The Railways will begin staggered refund of ticket fares for trains cancelled after March 22 on account of COVID-19 through 13 PRS counters in the State from May 27.

In addition to the full refund of fares granted online at www.irctc.co.in, the Railways are giving staggered refund of the fares through select 13 booking counters in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions.

The Railways said full refund would be made available up to 180 days from the date of journey and that commuters need not rush to the counters.

Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam Junction, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Allappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, and Thrissur in the Thiruvananthapuram division; and Palakkad, Kozhikode and Mangaluru in the Palakkad division are the designated PRS centres.

For journeys from March 22 to 31, the refund from PRS counters will be from May 27 onwards, for journeys from April 1 to 14 refund will be from June 2 onwards, for journeys from April 15 to 30 from June 9 onwards, for journeys from May 1 to 15 from June 16 onwards and for journeys from May 16 to 31 from June 23 onwards and for journeys commencing from June 1 to 30 from June 28 onwards.

All COVID-19 precautions will be strictly enforced at the PRS counters for disbursal of the refund. Social distancing norms will be ensured in queues and between queues. Face masks will be mandatory for entering the PRS counters.