Refrain from replacing ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks, SIHC urges Education Ministry

October 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The South Indian History Congress (SIHC) has urged the Ministry of Education to refrain from replacing ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks.

The demand was put forth in a resolution passed during its 42nd annual session which concluded here on Monday.

A high-level committee instituted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to revise the social sciences curriculum had recently recommended the change in nomenclature.

In its resolution, SIHC emphasised that the name ‘India’ is widely recognised and identified both within the country and globally. It argued that attributing the name ‘Bharat’ to the ancient period is historically inaccurate and advocated the authorities adhered to the Indian Constitution.

Three resolutions were passed during the SIHC general body meeting held on the concluding day of the valedictory session.

Kerala State Planning Board vice chairman V.K. Ramachandran inaugurated the valedictory session. Shaji A, head of the department of History, Kerala University; University College Vice Principal Santhosh Kumar K. and local secretary of the SIHC annual session A. Balakrishnan also spoke on the occasion.

