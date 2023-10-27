HamberMenu
Reforms in school curriculum to saffronise education sector, says Congress

October 27, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said that the reforms in the school curriculum are part of saffronising the education sector.

Speaking after inaugurating a special convention of the Congress here on Thursday, Mr. Sudhakaran alleged that the NDA government was trying to impart the politics of hatred and inflict Hindutva among little children in the country through the reforms. Now, they are replacing India with Bharat in textbooks, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the State leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was trying to enfeeble the INDIA alliance.

Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M) State leadership clarified to their national leaders that they would not be sending a representative to the alliance, and that such a stance was against the view of the national leaders of that party. Such a decision was to weaken the alliance in the State, he alleged.

