Reflections on war by a Palestinian poet who never lived through one, but relives its trauma  

“War preoccupies me. But still I am ashamed to write about it. Because I haven’t lived any war. I have heard a bullet shot only from my fathers’ gun when he tried to scare away doves. I have never scented blood except at the time when I menstruated. But all my nightmares are of war,” said Asmaa Azaizeh, a poet, journalist and performer from Haifa, Palestine.

Don’t Believe Me If I Talk to You of War, an audio-visual performance by Ms. Azaizeh at ITFoK on Sunday, with blurry timelines reflects the emotions of those who live outside wars, still feeling every pain and trauma of it.

“Don’t believe me if I talk to you of war because when I spoke of blood, I was drinking coffee, when I spoke of graves I was picking yellow daisies in Marj Ibn Amer...” The visual language of her poetry picturises the vivid scenes to create a drama-like feel.

Remnants of war

“There are many layers — personal, political and universal — to the poem, which have been written in various periods. I face more than one battle as a woman and one who lives with an Israeli passport in Palestine. However, I haven’t experienced any war. But I live that of my ancestors and my friends, who are victims of it.”

One doesn’t have to live a war to experience its trauma. My conscience bleeds when I hear the pain and loss of mothers, fathers of Syria, Egypt and elsewhere.

“People, wherever they live and whatever their situation is, share many common experiences and emotions. I believe my performance will trigger many emotions in the audience here. People are untied in natural texture,” says Ms. Azaizeh.

Poetry is not a solution to the war, it’s an image of your life. Poetry is embedded in my life and it is an integral part of my life. My constant attempt is to make life liveable. My poetry is such an attempt, she says.

“I have grown up hearing poetry recited by my father, who was a farmer, who loved poetry and books. We have a tradition of reciting poetry. Performing poetry is a different experience. It has more reach. If the poetry and performance sink well it’s a beautiful experience,” she adds.

Haifa, where I live now, was a culturally rich city before 1948, she noted. “But the war devastated it. It was a real fall of a civilised city. It was part of cultural scene in the Arab world. Theatres were destroyed. Cinemas were burnt. Not a single building remained. Cultural elites were displaced. It was as if a city never existed there. So the new city has been developed from the scratch as if it were an orphan from a murdered background.”

