Writer and lyricist Refeeque Ahamed has been selected for the Padmaprabha Award instituted by Kalpetta-based Padmaprabha Memorial Trust for the year 2024. The award consists of ₹75,000 in cash, a precious stone-embedded memento, and a citation. The jury comprised writers N.S. Madhavan, Kalpetta Narayanan, and critic S. Saradakutty. The jury commented that the poet had been able to preserve Malayalam poetry without losing touch with reality.