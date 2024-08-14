REEP Foundation suggests steps to mitigate issues in Wayanad

REEP (Rights, Equity & Environmental Protection) Foundation, a non-profit organisation incorporated in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs recently passed a resolution with respect to the recent multiple landslides in Wayanad, which has been sent to the Prime Minister, Ministers of Railway and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Karnataka.

One of the crucial points of the resolution is to declare Wayanad as a ‘Prominent Mitigation Zone’ with respect to rescue operations, compensation distribution, and all other rehabilitation measures, considering the recurring instances of human-animal conflict and natural calamities. The Foundation has suggested an amendment to rules, if necessary, to meet the relief expenditure from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) or PM CARE Funds.

Considering the underutilised potential of Wayanad in the agricultural sector, an integrated master plan has been suggested, which could be executed with the help of agricultural experts ensuring successful marketing strategies.

The Foundation has suggested that alternative be examined for rail connectivity from Mysore to north Kerala, such as the Koilandy- Kadakola route on the grounds that the proposed rail routes such as Nilambur-Nanjangud that passes through reserve forests have proven to be impractical against the backdrop of the recent landslides.

Pointing out that the proposed tunnel road from Kozhikode to Wayanad via Meppadi may result in another huge disaster, the Foundation has requested the authorities to consider alternatives. Though the earlier proposal for Poozhithode - Chakkittapara - Kozhikode route was shelved due to objections from the Forest department, the Foundation has suggested that a route with lesser environmental impact may be selected.

The Foundation has suggested fencing of the Muthanga - Gundlupet stretch of the Kozhikode - Kollegal National Highway on both sides with sufficient underpasses and animal walk in corridors to protect wildlife from casualties. It has proposed similar fences at road crosses in all identified elephant corridors and elevated roads constructed across such corridors in Wayanad.

The Foundation has vehemently criticised the regularisation of encroachments with the enactment of Forest Rights Act 2006. It has also called for a curb on the penetration of deep forest in the name of eco-tourism and suggested that tourism zones be identified strictly on the advice of Wildlife experts. Besides, assessment of resorts and homestays in the district with respect to environmental issues and risk factors has also been mooted.

The Foundation concludes its resolution suggesting a permanent system of interaction, communication, and execution with respect to wildlife management between the protected areas of Nagerhole, Bandipur, Mudumalai, and Wayanad through an interstate office corridor system to mitigate human-wild animal conflicts.

