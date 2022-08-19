Reena Mohan gets IDSFFK lifetime achievement

ADVERTISEMENT

Documentary filmmaker and editor Reena Mohan has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award for documentaries in connection with the 14th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) to be held from August 26 to 31 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at the opening ceremony of the festival on August 26 at Kairali Theatre, Thiruvananthapuram.

The award includes ₹2 lakh, a memento, and a citation. The festival will screen nine of her films as part of a retrospective. The films directed by Reena Mohan— Kamlabai, Skin Deep, and On an Express Highway, and edited by her Mati Manas (Director: Mani Kaul), Babulal Bhiyu ki Qurbani (Dir: Manjira Datta), In the forest hangs a Bridge (Dir: Sanjay Kak), Sundar Nagri (Dir: Rahul Roy), and Dreaming Taj Mahal (Dir: Nirmal Chander).

Reena Mohan, a graduate of FTII, Pune, has directed about 10 documentaries, edited several features, over 50 documentaries, and a television series. Her first documentary, Kamlabai (1991), won the National Award. In 2000, she won the National Award for Best Cinematography for her work on Sanjay Kak's film In the Forest Hangs a Bridge.

Anand Patwardhan was the maiden recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award constituted in 2018. Madhusree Dutta and Ranjan Palit were honoured in the following years. Delegate registration for the festival can be done online through www.idsffk.in.