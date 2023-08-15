Reed workers hold Secretariat protest

August 15, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Reed workers, under the banner of the Self-Employed Women’s Association – Union (SEWA-Union), held a protest in front of the Secretariat recently seeking a resolution to the problems in the sector.

The reed workers demanded that the government take steps to restart operations of the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation urgently and reopen its depots, bamboo mats lying finished in their homes be procured, and their wages, welfare allowance, and bonus be paid before Onam.

They alleged that for the past six months, the operations of the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation were nearly at a standstill. It was learnt that this was owing to a lapse in payment of tax. This seriously affected the people employed in the sector. Lack of bamboo availability often results in the depots closing down. The workers had permission to get reed only from the bamboo corporation. Earlier, they used to get passes to cut reeds from forests. This had now been restricted only to very few people who lived in proximity to the forests. Even for that permission of the Forest department was needed to cut reed each time. Also, they had to pay ₹52 for each bundle of reed collected.

The workers would have to pay ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 for the reed to reach them. However, buying reeds at such prices was impossible for the workers. The reed workers and their families were in huge financial difficulty.

Distribution of reed was nearly at a standstill, they alleged. Even the bamboo mats made prior to the disruption had not been procured. As the corporation’s regional offices were closed, the workers were not getting any benefits.

Lack of raw material and manufacture of a single product were the main challenges faced by the corporation. Against the backdrop of the plastic ban, if the the bamboo corporation, organisations working in the sector, and industrial groups joined hands to develop a value-addition network, the crisis in the sector would ease to a considerable extent, a statement from SEWA-Union said.

The protesting reed workers took out a march. SEWA-Union general secretary Sonia George inaugurated the dharna that followed. SEWA State committee member Seeta Dasan and reed workers federation president Sunitha S.L. and other office-bearers spoke.

The reed workers warned of strong protests if the problems in the sector were not addressed before Onam.