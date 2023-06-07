ADVERTISEMENT

Reducing holidays in Kerala: teachers’ forum warns of protest

June 07, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The academic calendar that was announced unilaterally without any discussions with teachers’ organisations should be withdrawn, the joint committee said

The Hindu Bureau

A Secretariat march will be held on June 20 under the banner of the joint committee of teachers in protest against the General Education department’s decision to reduce the number of holidays during the summer vacation in Kerala and the decision to make Saturdays working.

In a statement, the committee alleged that it was a bid to divert attention from important issues such as approval of appointments, staff fixation, increase in mid-day meal funds, primary headmasters’ benefits and so on.

It said that even with the current schedule, the requisite number of working days and instructional hours could be achieved. Hence, the department should rollback decisions that put students under more mental stress. The academic calendar that was announced unilaterally without any discussions with teachers’ organisations should be withdrawn, the joint committee said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US