HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reducing holidays in Kerala: teachers’ forum warns of protest

The academic calendar that was announced unilaterally without any discussions with teachers’ organisations should be withdrawn, the joint committee said

June 07, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The Hindu Bureau

A Secretariat march will be held on June 20 under the banner of the joint committee of teachers in protest against the General Education department’s decision to reduce the number of holidays during the summer vacation in Kerala and the decision to make Saturdays working.

In a statement, the committee alleged that it was a bid to divert attention from important issues such as approval of appointments, staff fixation, increase in mid-day meal funds, primary headmasters’ benefits and so on.

It said that even with the current schedule, the requisite number of working days and instructional hours could be achieved. Hence, the department should rollback decisions that put students under more mental stress. The academic calendar that was announced unilaterally without any discussions with teachers’ organisations should be withdrawn, the joint committee said.

Related Topics

Kerala / teachers

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.