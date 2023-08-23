Reduce electricity use to avoid restrictions, Kerala State Electricity Board tells consumers

August 23, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has urged consumers to reduce electricity usage during evening hours to avoid power restrictions in the State.

According to the KSEB, supply from the central generating stations (CGS) has unexpectedly decreased by nearly 300 MW due to technical issues.

Given the reduction in supply to the State, the situation could warrant power restrictions, the KSEB said. To avert restrictions, consumers should reduce electricity usage between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. when daily electricity consumption peaked, the utility said.

At present, the KSEB is filling the demand-supply gap through costly power purchases through the energy exchanges. The utility is in the process of arranging short and medium-term power procurement contracts. While the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed the KSEB to continue procuring power under ‘unapproved’ Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) contracts till December 31 this year, the KSEB is yet to receive supply under them.

The KSEB has floated bids for 200 MW through short-term contracts. It is also eyeing 500 MW through a ‘swap’ arrangement. The KSEB is also pursuing another proposal to source 500 MW round-the-clock supply through a medium-term contract. But supply from this is expected to begin only by January 1, 2024.

