HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reduce electricity use to avoid restrictions, Kerala State Electricity Board tells consumers

Supply from central generating stations unexpectedly decreased by nearly 300 MW due to technical issues

August 23, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has urged consumers to reduce electricity usage during evening hours to avoid power restrictions in the State.

According to the KSEB, supply from the central generating stations (CGS) has unexpectedly decreased by nearly 300 MW due to technical issues.

Given the reduction in supply to the State, the situation could warrant power restrictions, the KSEB said. To avert restrictions, consumers should reduce electricity usage between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. when daily electricity consumption peaked, the utility said.

At present, the KSEB is filling the demand-supply gap through costly power purchases through the energy exchanges. The utility is in the process of arranging short and medium-term power procurement contracts. While the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed the KSEB to continue procuring power under ‘unapproved’ Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) contracts till December 31 this year, the KSEB is yet to receive supply under them.

The KSEB has floated bids for 200 MW through short-term contracts. It is also eyeing 500 MW through a ‘swap’ arrangement. The KSEB is also pursuing another proposal to source 500 MW round-the-clock supply through a medium-term contract. But supply from this is expected to begin only by January 1, 2024.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.