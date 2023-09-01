Reduce electricity consumption in evening hours: K. Krishnankutty

September 01, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Friday urged the public to reduce electricity consumption between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to avert a situation where the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is forced to impose power restrictions on the State.

Low storage levels in the hydel reservoirs due to the weak southwest monsoon and reduction in supply from outside the State is leading to a situation where restrictions may become necessary.

To avoid this, unnecessary use of electrical equipment and appliances should be avoided during the evening hours when electricity consumption is at its peak, Mr. Krishnankutty said.

Storage down to 35%

Combined storage in the hydel reservoirs managed by the KSEB is down to 35% (equivalent to 1450.21 million units), the lowest in recent years. Of the consumption of 84.11 mu recorded on Thursday, imports from the central generating stations and power purchases accounted for 60.4 mu.

