ADVERTISEMENT

Redevelopment project: ‘Green Assembly’ on the cards

May 22, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the foundation stone of a redevelopment project on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the foundation stone of a redevelopment project on Monday that aims to transform the Legislature Complex into a ‘green Assembly.’

The project mainly involves landscaping, and does not propose construction of new buildings, Speaker A. N. Shamseer says. Details, including cost estimates, are being worked out, he adds.

The work is likely to be taken up in a phased manner. A short animation video on the project screened at the inauguration of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Assembly building on Monday revealed plans for more greenery and creation of water bodies on the sprawling campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US