Redevelopment project: ‘Green Assembly’ on the cards

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the foundation stone of a redevelopment project on Monday

May 22, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled the foundation stone of a redevelopment project on Monday that aims to transform the Legislature Complex into a ‘green Assembly.’

The project mainly involves landscaping, and does not propose construction of new buildings, Speaker A. N. Shamseer says. Details, including cost estimates, are being worked out, he adds.

The work is likely to be taken up in a phased manner. A short animation video on the project screened at the inauguration of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Assembly building on Monday revealed plans for more greenery and creation of water bodies on the sprawling campus.

