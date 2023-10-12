Redeveloped Kollam railway station to be commissioned in December 2025  

October 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

The project to redevelop and upgrade the Kollam railway station is expected to be completed six months before the deadline. “The station will be commissioned and operational in December 2025,” said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after a team of senior officials inspected the works on Thursday.

According to the terms of the contract, the construction work should be completed on January 21, 2026. But as the work is progressing at a fast pace, the construction can be completed in six months.

The construction works and the services proposed to be provided will be of platinum standard instead of gold standard as per the recommendations of the MP, said the officials at the review meeting. Project area clearance, demolition of existing buildings and a major work are currently nearing completion.

The first terminal building on the south side has five floors including the ground floor and the building area is 55,000 square feet. There will be a passenger waiting area, lounges and a commercial area. The ground floor will have washrooms, cloakroom, baby care, feeding room, help desk, commercial outlet and kiosks.

Two escalators, eight lifts, baggage scanner and computerised multi-energy X-ray will also be installed. The air concourse which is 36 metres wide connecting the two terminals and all the platforms have facilities similar to international airports. Four escalators and four lifts will be installed. The concourse will be constructed as per completely eco-friendly standards. Normally, entry into railway stations is limited to passengers or those with platform tickets. But the general public can enter the concourse, which has all the facilities of a mall, without the ticket.

A five-storey multi-level car parking with two lifts will be constructed to solve the parking problem making it possible to park 239 bikes and 150 cars at the same time. Apart from this, surface-level parking will also be also provided.

With the construction of a ₹24 crore MEMU shed, Kollam is expected to become the MEMU hub of Kerala. Till date, the maintenance of MEMU trains was done in Erode and with the establishment of the hub, more MEMU services will start from Kollam. Officials said that the construction of the MEMU shed can be completed by December 2024.

As part of redevelopment, the construction of a Multidisciplinary Divisional Training Institute is also progressing.

