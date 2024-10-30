Redefining the idea of a museum with Kerala Museum’s JANAL digital archive

The Kerala Museum near Edappally in Kochi is slowly yet steadily redefining the concept of a museum with its sprawling green premises transforming into a community space for art and history learning.

Earlier known as the Kerala History Museum, it first went digital in 2022 when 200 artworks from the collection of Madhavan Nayar Foundation became accessible online through Google Arts and Culture.

JANAL Digital Archive

In line with modern trends and to extend its reach beyond the physical confines of the institution, the ‘JANAL’ digital archive on the Kerala Museum website was launched in 2023. “The aim was to create innovative, engaging, and experiential digital exhibitions by drawing on historical archives and microhistories of people and communities across Kerala,” said Aditi Zacharias, director of the museum.

JANAL (meaning window in Malayalam) offers a glimpse into the contemporary history of Kerala. “By using compelling storytelling, we can make history more accessible to audiences,” said Avani M, curator of programmes at the museum.

The Kerala Museum has recently hosted interdisciplinary and intersectional events that connect history with themes of climate change, gender, caste, and class.

“Public programmes like JANAL Talks aim to foster a deeper understanding of Kerala’s plural and interconnected histories, complementing photo stories,” said Ms. Zacharias. One example of a discussion topic is a panel discussion on Ginger Biscuit, a film by Sudha Francis that explores the culture of baking in small towns and villages of north Kerala and its roots.

Produced by the Madhavan Nayar Foundation in partnership with the Geojit Foundation, the archive comprises digital story telling, articles, exhibits and JANAL Talks.

“CSR funding, including contributions from the Cochin Shipyard, has helped enhance both the tangible and intangible infrastructure at the museum, which also houses a substantial collection of children’s books,” said Ms. Zacharias.

“Visits to the museum spark curiosity among students about Kerala’s history, while the digital archive will help reach a wider audience,” opined Indira Rajan, Secretary General of the National Council of CBSE Schools. She fondly recalled her meeting with the founder of the museum, R. Madhavan Nayar, an industrialist credited with pioneering the entry of Kerala into the frozen seafood export business.

“He was very keen that future generations should know about the State’s historical figures, enabling them to understand themselves better. After all, seeing is believing,” Ms. Rajan said.

The museum was established 1987 as a vibrant art space using contemporary audio-visual experiences like sound and light shows for storytelling. Students, teachers, history enthusiasts, and others have been visiting to see the dioramas—life-sized models that replicate real-life scenes—making the learning of Kerala history a memorable experience.

The Kerala Museum is easily accessible from the Pathadippalam Metro Station, which is located around 100 metres away.