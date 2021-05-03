Red wave trounces UDF in Thrissur

Thrissur

03 May 2021 00:05 IST

LDF retains 12 seats in the district; UDF has to satisfy with victory in Chalakkudy

Repeating the 2016 verdict, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) bulldozed the UDF in Thrissur district by winning 12 out of 13 constituencies. The UDF had to satisfy with the lone seat of Chalakudy.

Changing hues of political loyalty has made the electorate in Thrissur always complex.

But the district has been standing with the LDF for the fourth consecutive Assembly elections now. Even this time, the UDF lost many of its bastions like Thrissur, Irinjalakuda and Ollur.

Tight competition was expected in at least five of the constituencies in the district such as Thrissur, Wadakkanchery, Irinjalakuda, Guruvayur, and Chalakudy. But the UDF defence collapsed like a house of cards when the results were announced on Sunday. Except in Thrissur and Chalakudy, there was not even a scope for competition.

Setback

In a setback to the UDF and sitting MLA Anil Akkara in the LIFE ((Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission) controversy, the front lost the only sitting seat in the district at Wadakkanchery.

The constituency gave lifeline to Xavier Chittilappilly of the LDF with a thumping margin of 15,168 votes.

In a photo finish in Thrissur, P. Balachandran of the LDF won with a slender margin of 946 votes against Padmaja Venugopal of the UDF. In fact, even the LDF camp was not very optimistic about the verdict in Thrissur.

The lead position was changing in each round in the constituency. However, LDF’s P. Balachandran, who was trailing in the initial rounds of counting, took the lead in the last lap to win.

The victory in the lone seat of Chalakudy provided a great solace for the UDF. Thrissur DCC general secretary Saneeshkumar Joseph defeated Kerala Congress (M)’s Dennies K. Antony with a margin of 1,057 votes.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) failed to survive the red wave in Guruvayur. N.K. Akbar of the CPI(M) won in the constituency for 18,268 votes against IUML candidate K.N.A. Khader at Guruvyaur.

At Kunnamkulam, Minister A.C. Moideen of the LDF had an easy victory against Congress candidate K. Jayashankar with a margin of 26,631 votes. Mr. Moideen improved his own victory margin of 7,782 in the 2016 election.

Impressive win

Former Speaker K. Radhakrishnan (LDF) won an impressive victory against C.C. Sreekumar of the UDF for a lead of 39,400 votes in Chelakkara.

In Manalur, incumbent MLA Murali Perunnelly (LDF) won against Vijay Hari of the UDF by 29,732 votes. He too improved his own majority of 19,325,in the last election.

Chief whip in the LDF Ministry K. Rajan defeated Jose Vallur of the UDF for 21,506 votes in Ollur. He improved his majority of 13,248 of 2016.

At Nattika, C.C. Mukundan of the LDF won by 28,431 votes against UDF’s Sunil Lalur. E.T. Tyson Master of the LDF defeated Sobha Subhin of the UDF for 22,698 votes at Kaipamangalam.

Prof R. Bindu, wife of CPI(M) acting state secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, defeated veteran Kerala Congress leader and three time MLA Thomas Unniyadan for a majority of 5,949 votes in Irinjalakuda constituency.

At Puthukkad, LDF’s K.K. Ramachandran won for 27,353 against UDF’s Sunil Anthikkad. Incumbent LDF MLA V.R. Sunil Kumar won by 23,893 votes against M.P. Jackson (UDF) at Kodungallur.