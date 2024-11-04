Red sand boa receives rare cancer treatment at Thiruvananthapuram zoo

The Thiruvananthapuram zoo has begun treatment for mast cell tumour, a rare form of cancer, for a red sand boa.

The male snake, approximately four years old and weighing 3.9 kg, was found in a severely weakened state, unable to eat, and was rescued by the Forest department on October 10.

Upon arrival, the veterinary staff at the zoo, led by zoo veterinary surgeon Nikesh Kiran, detected an abnormal growth in the snake’s mouth. Diagnostic tests, including fine needle aspiration and biopsy, confirmed the diagnosis of mast cell tumour.

In consultation with Mumbai-based oncologist Nupur Desai, the team learnt that three prior cases of this cancer had ended without successful treatment.

The current treatment regimen includes cyclophosphamide, a chemotherapy drug, administered through injections. Moreover, the snake is being provided with liquid nourishment via an oral tube, and infrared light is used to maintain a stable temperature during recovery.

Dr. Kiran pointed out that the snake had shown notable progress after three weeks of treatment. A recent CT scan indicated a reduction in the spread of the disease, providing hope for a potential cure. “If we can fully treat this condition, it could open new avenues in the treatment of mast cell cancer in animals,” he said.