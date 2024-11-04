GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Red sand boa receives rare cancer treatment at Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Animal rescued by Forest dept. diagnosed with mast cell tumour

Published - November 04, 2024 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A red sand boa that was diagnosed with mast cell tumour in its mouth.

A red sand boa that was diagnosed with mast cell tumour in its mouth.

The Thiruvananthapuram zoo has begun treatment for mast cell tumour, a rare form of cancer, for a red sand boa.

The male snake, approximately four years old and weighing 3.9 kg, was found in a severely weakened state, unable to eat, and was rescued by the Forest department on October 10.

Upon arrival, the veterinary staff at the zoo, led by zoo veterinary surgeon Nikesh Kiran, detected an abnormal growth in the snake’s mouth. Diagnostic tests, including fine needle aspiration and biopsy, confirmed the diagnosis of mast cell tumour.

In consultation with Mumbai-based oncologist Nupur Desai, the team learnt that three prior cases of this cancer had ended without successful treatment.

The current treatment regimen includes cyclophosphamide, a chemotherapy drug, administered through injections. Moreover, the snake is being provided with liquid nourishment via an oral tube, and infrared light is used to maintain a stable temperature during recovery.

Dr. Kiran pointed out that the snake had shown notable progress after three weeks of treatment. A recent CT scan indicated a reduction in the spread of the disease, providing hope for a potential cure. “If we can fully treat this condition, it could open new avenues in the treatment of mast cell cancer in animals,” he said.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.