Red, orange alerts in several Kerala districts

Extremely heavy rain forecast in Kannur, Kasaragod tomorrow

Weather forecasts indicate that several Kerala districts can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days with the southwest monsoon showing signs of a likely revival.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod on red alert on July 11, Sunday, given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall (rainfall in excess of 20.4 cm in a 24-hour period).

The IMD has put Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, while all other districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

While red alerts are in place for Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on orange alert and Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad, on yellow alert on the same day.

Monday, Tuesday too

Heavy rainfall is likely in several districts on Monday and Tuesday also, according to a Friday evening weather update from the IMD.

The southwest monsoon is likely poised for a gradual revival over the west coast after a break, the IMD had indicated earlier this month. This season, southwest monsoon rainfall has been deficient to the tune of 46% between June 1 and July 9. However, rainfall is likely to be widespread over Kerala and Mahe over the next two weeks, according to the extended long-range forecast issued on July 8 by the IMD.