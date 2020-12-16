Red flag flies high in Nedumangad

A celebratory rally taken out by the Left Democratic Front in Nedumangad town after the declaration of results of the Nedumangad municipal elections on Wednesday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 December 2020 22:21 IST

LDF bags 27 out of 39 wards in the municipality

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) scored a resounding victory in the Nedumangad municipality winning 27 out of the 39 wards.

The outcome has paved the way for the coalition to continue its two-and-a-half-decades-long supremacy in the local body.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), which targeted nothing short of a victory, suffered the shock defeats of many veterans as it could win only eight seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could not improve on its previous performance as its tally remained unchanged at four seats.

In the Poovathoor ward that witnessed a high-voltage contest, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Lekha Vikraman, the outgoing vice-chairperson, garnered victory defeating six-time councillor Vattappara Chandran of the Congress and BJP State council member Poovathoor Jayan.

Honours were shared in the five wards, including in Poovathoor, where sitting councillors contested against each other. CPI(M) candidates P. Harikeshan and B. Satheesan won in Tharatta and Manakode respectively, while Fathima N. and M.S. Binu of the Congress emerged victorious in the Market and the Perayathukonam wards respectively.

The Communist Party of India [CPI(M)]-led coalition managed to wrest six wards — Pathinaramkallu, Tharatta, Padavallikonam, THS Ward, Paramuttam and Pathamkallu — from the UDF. The NDA, which could retain Vanda and Mughavoor, ceded Kalluvarambu and Manakode to the LDF. However, it managed to win the Netta and Tower wards that were both held by the UDF last time. Worsening its plight, the UDF could not ensure the victories of its chairperson-hopefuls J. Geetha and M.R. Meera in the Paramuttom and Netta wards respectively.

Expressing joy over their victory, CPI(M) Nedumangad area committee secretary R. Jayadevan, who spearheaded the LDF campaign, said the front had also hoped to win two more wards, Mannoorkonam and Kacheri, both of which were won by the UDF with slender majorities.

On chairperson

Pointing out that two of their three chairperson frontrunners — Sreekala B.K. (Valiyamala) and Sreeja T. (Paramuttom) — have been elected to the council, a final decision on who will make it to the coveted post will be taken only after the swearing in of the councillors on December 21.