Red alerts in 4 districts, orange in 8

Although the southwest monsoon has played hide-and-seek for a full week now, many districts in Kerala can expect intensified rainfalls next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued red alerts for Thrissur for Monday and for Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode for Tuesday. Red category alerts indicate heavy to very heavy rain (between 11.5 cms and 20.4 cms during a 24-hour period), the IMD’s district-level rainfall forecast on Friday said.

Orange alerts, signifying heavy to very heavy rain, have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur for Sunday; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode for Monday; and Kollam Alappuzha and Kottayam for Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon, whose annual tryst with Kerala has been delayed by a full week now, is expected to set in over the State during the next 24 hours, K. Santhosh, director, Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said on Friday evening.

KSDMA advisory

With the IMD issuing red and orange category alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has instructed government departments to make necessary preparations in the districts concerned to tackle emergencies and open control rooms.

The KSDMA has advised residents of flood and landslide-prone areas in these districts to prepare emergency kits. They should be ready to move to safer areas if such an eventuality arises.

On the days when the alerts are operational, travel to hilly regions and coasts should be avoided. The public should not enter rivers and canals as there is a possibility of water levels rising.

Fishermen warned

Vast swathes of the Arabian Sea are likely to experience bad weather till at least Tuesday, the IMD said. Fishermen should avoid the southwest Arabian Sea off the Somalia coast, Lakshadweep archipelago and Maldives and the southeast and east-central Arabian sea off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts.