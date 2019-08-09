Red alert today, control rooms opened in taluks

The district administration has geared up to face any situation even as heavy rain continued to pound the hilly areas of the district on Thursday.

District Collector Jaffer Malik declared a holiday on Friday for all educational institutions in the district. A red alert warning has been issued for the district for Friday.

Tahsildars have been asked to shift the people from the danger-prone areas. The people have been requested to abide by the instructions from tahsildars.

Round-the-clock control rooms were opened in all taluks to handle the situation. The district control room can be reached on 0483-2736320 and 2736326 or 1077 (toll-free) or 9383463212 or 9383464212.

The District Collector and the Deputy Collector in charge of Disaster Management will be in charge of the district control room.

The personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department, Police and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) have been put on high alert to respond to emergency situations. Mr. Malik asked the people to listen to official instructions and not to get carried away by fake messages.

The district has orange alerts for Saturday and Sunday.

The taluk level control room numbers are 04931-221471 (Nilambur), 0483-2766121 (Eranad), 04933-227230 (Perinthalmanna), 0494-2666038 (Ponnani), 0494-2422238 (Tirur), 0494-2461055 (Tirurangadi), and 0483-2713311 (Kondotty).

People have been asked to avoid travel through hillsides and ghat roads, and also to avoid parking of vehicles near streams and rivulets.

People have been asked to shun excursions and visiting beaches and water bodies, and never to cross rivers. They have also been warned against taking selfies in the backdrop of rivers and bridges.