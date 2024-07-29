Red alert issued as Banasura Sagar reservoir in Wayanad nears upper rule limit

A red alert has been issued to people living on the banks of the Karamanthodu river after the water level in the Banasura Sagar reservoir of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Padinharethara in Wayanad district approached full capacity on Monday.

The full storage level of the reservoir is 775.5 metres, and the red alert was issued after the water level increased to 773.25 metres on the day, said dam safety officials.

The upper rule level of the reservoir is 773.5 metres. When the water level crosses this limit, the spillway shutters of the dam are opened, the officials said. The inflow to the reservoir from the catchment area has increased considerably, thanks to copious rain, they added.

District Collector D.R. Meghasree said one of the shutters of the reservoir would be opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday since the inflow of water from the catchment area of the reservoir had increased. Meanwhile, the authorities have issued a flood warning to people residing in low-level areas along the banks of the Panamaram river.

“The rate of flow would be maintained at nearly 8.5 cubic metres per second [85,00 litres a second],” officials said, adding that the excess water would be discharged through the Karamanthodu river to the Panamaram river, a tributary of the Kabani.

Minor landslips were reported from various parts of the district, especially in Meppadi and Vellamunda areas. The District Disaster Management Authority has banned the operation of adventure parks and trekking in the district owing to incessant rain.

Holiday

Ms. Meghasree has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, except model residential schools, in the district on Tuesday.