Red alert in Thrissur
Red alert has been declared in Thrissur on Monday. Most parts of the district witnessed cloudy sky during Sunday.
As rough seas have been predicted these days, people in the coastal belt have been put on alert. Fishermen have been banned from venturing into sea. They have been told to move fishing equipment to safe places.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.