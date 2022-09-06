Red alert in three Kerala districts

Red alert has been sounded in Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:
September 06, 2022 22:05 IST

A man engaged in weeding at a paddy field in heavy rain at Kumarakom in Kottayam. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert warning of extreme rainfall in three districts in north Kerala on Wednesday and an orange alert for remaining districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Red alert has been sounded in Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, whereas in districts where an orange alert has been issued, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur, according to the IMD.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till September 10 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and a north-south trough runs from Chhattisgarh to the cyclonic circulation over Karnataka and neighbourhood. Further, a low pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal by this weekend.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at various places in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Tuesday.

Agathi in Lakshadweep recorded the highest rainfall of 19 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Chalakkudy in Thrissur (14 cm) and Peerumedu and Thodupuzha in Idukki with 12 cm each.

