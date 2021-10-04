Kerala

Red alert in Idukki today

Idukki has been put on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period) on Tuesday.

Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasarago have been put on yellow alert on Tuesday for isolated heavy rainfall.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area and south-east Arabian sea till Tuesday, the IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.


