Red alert in 10 districts today

August 02, 2022 21:01 IST

Rain spell to continue for 3 more days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert in 10 districts in Kerala on Wednesday, warning of extreme heavy rain.

The intense rain triggered by a monsoon trough and a shear zone is likely to continue for three more days. An orange alert has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kasaragod districts, warning of very heavy to heavy rain.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 4 and be prepared for evacuation from vulnerable areas of the coast following a high wave alert issued by the Indian National centre for Ocean Information Services up to 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

During this period, waves in the range of 3.0 to 3.3 metres are likely along the coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

Visitors will not be allowed at the major tourist centres in Wayanad and Idukki until further notice. Houseboats, shikara boats, motorboats, and small country boats are barred from conducting services till Wednesday midnight in Alappuzha.

Enamakkal in Thrissur recorded the highest rainfall of 23 cm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, followed by CIAL in Kochi, Kodungalloor, and Chalakkudy, 21 cm each, Aluva, 18 cm, and Neryamangalam in Ernakulam, 17 cm.

The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert for the Pampa river in Pathanamthitta, Neyyar and Karamana rivers in Thiruvananthapuram, Manimala river in Pathanamthitta, and Manimala river in Idukki. A yellow alert has been declared for the Meenachil river in Kottayam, Thodupuzha river in Idukki, Achankovil river in Pathanamthitta, and Kaliyar river in Ernakulam.