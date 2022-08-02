Kerala

Red alert in 10 districts today

Mechanised fishing boats anchored at the Tangasseri traditional harbour in Kollam on Tuesday following squally weather. | Photo Credit: SURESHKUMAR C
Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram August 02, 2022 21:01 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:02 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert in 10 districts in Kerala on Wednesday, warning of extreme heavy rain.

The intense rain triggered by a monsoon trough and a shear zone is likely to continue for three more days. An orange alert has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kasaragod districts, warning of very heavy to heavy rain.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 4 and be prepared for evacuation from vulnerable areas of the coast following a high wave alert issued by the Indian National centre for Ocean Information Services up to 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

