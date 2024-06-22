Red alert for three districts on Sunday; revived monsoon may bridge rain deficit in Kerala

Though southwest monsoon has been making relatively slow progress in the country after an early onset, the core monsoon regions in the southern peninsula have not yet witnessed a major spell with the majority of the regions recording deficient rain. However, the weeks to follow are likely to see some intense spells with changes in synoptic conditions.

There is a shortage of rain in all the core monsoon regions along the west coast with Kerala leading the table with a deficit of 44%. The State has received only 257.7 mm of rainfall against the average of 463.9 mm as of June 22.

On the other hand, rain shadow regions in the southern peninsula, like parts of Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, received some good spells triggered by thunderstorm activities, recording excess rainfall so far.

The trough of low pressure that ran off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts until Friday has now extended between the south Maharashtra and north Kerala coasts. The shallow trough, which used to draw in a large amount of moisture from the Arabian Sea, is likely to trigger some intense spells along the west coast, including in Kerala, in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of extreme heavy rainfall of above 204.4 mm in 24 hours for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur on Sunday.

An orange alert warning of very heavy rain has also been forecast for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kasaragod and an yellow alert for the remaining districts, indicating isolated heavy rain.

Squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the Kerala coast until June 26. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast.

Meanwhile, Amini in Lakshadweep recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Angadipuram and Perinthalmanna in Malappuram with 8 cm and 7 cm respectively, and Vadakara in Kozhikode and Pilicode in Kasaragod with 6 cm each.

