Red alert for swell surge issued for Kerala

Updated - October 15, 2024 11:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

INCOIS as issues swell surge alert for Kerala coast from 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday to 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

The KSDMA has urged coastal residents to move away from vulnerable locations, subject to the directions of the authorities. | Photo Credit: C. RATHEESH KUMAR

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a swell surge alert for the Kerala coast from 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday to 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. INCOIS has issued a red alert for the Kerala coast in this regard, according to the KSDMA.

The KSDMA, in a statement, urged coastal residents to move away from vulnerable locations, subject to the directions of the authorities.

They have been asked to avoid taking out small boats to sea. Recreational/tourism activities along the coast also are to be avoided until the INCOIS alert is lifted, the KSDMA said.

