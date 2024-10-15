GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Red alert for swell surge issued for Kerala

INCOIS as issues swell surge alert for Kerala coast from 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday to 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday

Published - October 15, 2024 11:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The KSDMA has urged coastal residents to move away from vulnerable locations, subject to the directions of the authorities.

The KSDMA has urged coastal residents to move away from vulnerable locations, subject to the directions of the authorities. | Photo Credit: C. RATHEESH KUMAR

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a swell surge alert for the Kerala coast from 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday to 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. INCOIS has issued a red alert for the Kerala coast in this regard, according to the KSDMA.

The KSDMA, in a statement, urged coastal residents to move away from vulnerable locations, subject to the directions of the authorities.

They have been asked to avoid taking out small boats to sea. Recreational/tourism activities along the coast also are to be avoided until the INCOIS alert is lifted, the KSDMA said.

Published - October 15, 2024 11:01 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.