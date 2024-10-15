Red alert for swell surge issued for Kerala

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a swell surge alert for the Kerala coast from 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday to 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said. INCOIS has issued a red alert for the Kerala coast in this regard, according to the KSDMA.

The KSDMA, in a statement, urged coastal residents to move away from vulnerable locations, subject to the directions of the authorities.

They have been asked to avoid taking out small boats to sea. Recreational/tourism activities along the coast also are to be avoided until the INCOIS alert is lifted, the KSDMA said.