Recurring wildlife attacks leaves residents in panic

January 06, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALPETTA

Once again, panic has gripped the Moodakkolly area near Vakery under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad Forest Division in Wayanad on Saturday morning after as many as 19 pigs were killed in a suspected tiger attack.

The pigs owned by Sreenesh of Karikulathil, a farmer at Moodakkolly, were killed in a wildlife attack on Friday night.

When the farmer reached the shed to clean he noticed that many pigs were missing. A search led by the residents found pigs’ carcasses on the Irulam forest’s fringes, around 50 metres away from the farm

Though the residents claimed that they found pug marks of a tiger in the area, the Forest department officials were yet to ascertain it . The residents in the area urged the Forest department ooficials to set up a cage to capture the tiger and compensate the farmer for his loss.

