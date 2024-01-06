GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Recurring wildlife attacks leaves residents in panic

January 06, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Once again, panic has gripped the Moodakkolly area near Vakery under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad Forest Division in Wayanad on Saturday morning after as many as 19 pigs were killed in a suspected tiger attack.

The pigs owned by Sreenesh of Karikulathil, a farmer at Moodakkolly, were killed in a wildlife attack on Friday night.

When the farmer reached the shed to clean he noticed that many pigs were missing. A search led by the residents found pigs’ carcasses on the Irulam forest’s fringes, around 50 metres away from the farm

Though the residents claimed that they found pug marks of a tiger in the area, the Forest department officials were yet to ascertain it . The residents in the area urged the Forest department ooficials to set up a cage to capture the tiger and compensate the farmer for his loss.

Related Topics

Kerala / wildlife / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.