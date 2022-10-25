Recurring tiger attack at Cheeral in Wayanad, residents intensify agitation

The big cat on the prowl is believed to have attacked 13 domestic animals in a month

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 12:36 IST

The agitation by residents of Cheeral area in Wayanad demanding steps to capture the elusive tiger | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The residents of the Cheeral area, under the aegis of an all-party action council, began a round-the-clock agitation in front of the Thottamoola forest station seeking protection from a tiger on the prowl in Cheeral area under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

The animal reportedly killed a cow owned by M. Ibrahim, a dairy farmer at Pazhur on Tuesday morning, and injured two cows in the area on Monday night. An infuriated mob from the area blocked traffic on the Sulthan Bathery–Ooty state highway, demanding protection for their lives and property from wildlife attacks. They also called for a change in the strategy to capture the tiger.

Also read: Explained | Kerala’s escalating human-wildlife conflicts

The big cat is believed to have attacked 13 domestic animals, of which seven cows died, in Cheeral and adjacent areas under the Muthanga forest range of the sanctuary in a month.

Though the sanctuary authorities had conducted a massive combing operation last week, the animal remained elusive.

The authorities have installed 28 surveillance cameras to monitor the movements of the predator and three cages have also been set up. However, all the attempts to capture the predator have proved futile, according to K. Ayoob, a farmer in the area.

“We are planning to install 30 more camera traps and a live camera in the area soon,” warden Abdul Azeez told The Hindu. A combing operation with the assistance of Kumki elephants is also being thought of, Mr. Azeez added.

