Recurring incidents of misconduct cast police in poor light

Thiruvananthapuram

At least three recent incidents of alleged official misconduct have cast the State police in a poor light.

The latest was in Kilikollur police station in Kollam. A road rage incident between an officer and two youths, one a defence personnel, resulted in their “illegal detention and torture” at the police station later.

The youths, who are siblings, were treated at a local hospital for injuries after their release. Their mother told a television news channel that the “false arrest” had imperilled her son’s chance to gain government employment.

The younger of the two was preparing to appear for a police constable test when he found himself on the wrong side of the law, apparently for no fault of his.

She alleged the arrest disrupted the marriage of the elder son. The woman said her sons had gone out to purchase paint to give their house a new coat before the wedding when they ran afoul with the officer.

The mother’s lament found resonance among the public, and her despair went viral on social media.

A subsequent Special Branch inquiry revealed the local police had slapped false charges on the youths out of personal spite. The police had falsely accused the brothers of coming to the station to see a drug case accused and vandalising the facility.

Subsequently, Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, P. Prakash, suspended Station House Officer S. Vinod, Sub Inspector Anish, Grade Sub Inspector Prakash Chandran, and Civil Police Officer Manikantan Pillai pending a detailed inquiry.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motto cognisance of the incident.

The incident drew Opposition criticism. Congress legislator P.C. Vishnunath said police highhandedness against civilians had worsened under the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Recently, law enforcement’s public image took a beating when a surveillance camera picked up images of a police officer lifting mangoes from a roadside fruit stall under cover of darkness in Kottayam. The incident triggered humourous memes and critical trolls against the police on social media.

On Thursday, a court discharged the suspect after the fruit seller said he was loath to press charges.

The police also came under a cloud after the complainant in the rape case against Congress legislator Eldose P. Kunnapillil accused the Station House Officer of attempting to browbeat her into retracting her complaint against the Perumbavoor legislator. The government transferred him later.

Earlier, the Opposition had accused the government of giving free rein to CPI(M) apparatchiks to lord over the local police by posting malleable officers as SHOs, bypassing merit and competency for political fidelity.