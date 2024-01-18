Recruitment of workers for mosquito control measures in Kochi may take time

January 18, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

It may take at least a fortnight for the city to get the services of 150 workers for mosquito control measures even as pest attack remains unabated in the city.

Mayor M. Anilkumar had announced at the last meeting of the Kochi Corporation that 150 more workers would be hired to augment pest control measures in the city. He had also said that each division would get an assistance of ₹50,000 each for the campaign. However, the recruitment of workers is yet to begin, according to some civic officials.

The proposal that each division would be provided financial assistance for mosquito control measures and more field workers would be recruited had not materialised, said Antony Kureethara and M.G. Aristotle, Congress leaders in the council.

The number of dengue cases has gone up in the city. The increased pest attacks have adversely affected public health. However, the civic authorities are yet to wake up to the reality and take remedial measures, they alleged.

The Congress leaders also alleged that the nearly 400 workers who were recruited for the Health, Environment, Agriculture and Livelihood (HEAL) campaign of the civic body remained jobless even as the civic administration was unable to get more workers for pest control operations.

T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, said advertisements inviting applications for the posts of contract workers would be given shortly. Workers could be recruited through walk-in interviews, and it might take a few more days to complete the recruitment process, he added.

The contract period for workers recruited for the HEAL project had expired in December. The civic administration has moved the State government to renew their services, he said.

Mr. Ashraf said the anti-mosquito campaign, including fogging, was being carried out in the city.

