Recruitment board formed for PSUs

May 03, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has formed a special recruitment board for recruitment to various posts in public sector units (PSUs) under the Industries department.

The Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board will handle recruitments to posts that do not come under the purview of the Public Service Commission (PSC). Industries Minister P.Rajeeve said here in a press release on Wednesday that the recruitment board is being formed with a view to bringing in more transparency to recruitments in PSUs.

Four persons have been appointed as members of the board. Board member and former Railway Recruitment Board Chairman V. Rajeevan will have the charge of the Chairperson until an appointment is made for the post.

The other members are Radhakrishnan, former Chief Engineer of the Kerala State Electricity Board; Latha C. Shekhar, who is currently serving as General Manager of the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Limited; and K. Sharafudheen, former Deputy Registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University.