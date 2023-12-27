Recruitment board constituted to make public sector institutions more efficient: Kerala CM

December 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Public Enterprises Selection and Recruitment Board has been formed by the State government to make public sector institutions more efficient, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the board and its headquarters building at Vellayambalam here on Wednesday. It will function as an autonomous body to select efficient and skilled candidates through a transparent selection process for effective running of various public sector institutions.

In the first phase, recruitments to public sector units under the Industries department will come under the purview of the board. The other departments can also use it to handle recruitments to posts that do not come under the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mr. Vijayan said that the State government aims to aid the public sector units to achieve better revenue and profitability through professionalism. He also hailed the PSC for the record number of appointments, even as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been making a comparatively meagre number of appointments.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who presided over the function, said that the recruitment board has been formed in such a way as to provide skill training by including subject matter experts. He said that the public sector institutions are currently working by submitting audit reports on time and working according to their respective master plans.

Former Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will head the recruitment board. Railway Recruitment Board Chairman V. Rajeevan; Radhakrishnan, former Chief Engineer of the Kerala State Electricity Board; Latha C. Shekhar, who is currently serving as general manager of the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Limited; and K. Sharafudheen, former deputy registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University are the other members.