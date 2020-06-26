Recruit daily-wage drivers from PSC list: HC

The High Court on Friday directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to appoint drivers on daily wages from among the 2,455 candidates on the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list. Justice Sathish Ninan directed the PSC to forward the details of the candidates on the rank list in two weeks to the KSRTC. The court also ordered the KSRTC to call upon the enlisted candidates to exercise their options regarding the stations/units.The court said the appointment shall not confer on the appointees any special right or privilege. Candidates’ refusal to take up such appointments shall not affect their rights for their regular appointment.

The order came on a petition filed by Shanil N.B. and others alleging that the corporation was re-employing the terminated empanelled drivers despite the High Court directive against such redeployment.