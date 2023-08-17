Recrimination-charged verbal skirmishes define Puthuppally’s byelection campaign

August 17, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Recrimination-charged verbal skirmishes between rival political parties seemed to get increasingly strident and bitterly personal as the campaign for the Puthuppally Assembly constituency picked up pace by the day.

The CPI(M) and the Congress assailed each other with accusations of ethical breakdowns as rival fronts battled it out for Puthuppally’s favour.

The levels of anger, imputations and acrimony seemed to relegate livelihood issues and national politics, including Manipur and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), to a secondary and subdued harmonic support for the main accusatory themes of the campaign tune.

For one, the CPI(M) swivelled to target Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan had attempted to set the bypoll agenda by daring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain why his daughter Veena Vijayan “received sizeable retainers” from a Kochi-based mining firm between 2016-20 “without rendering any tangible IT or consultancy services”.

The CPI(M) seemed intent on denying the Congress the moral high ground in Puthuppally.

Its Ernakulam district secretary, C.N. Mohanan, accused Mr. Kuzhalnadan of breaking the law by building a resort on a residential plot in Munnar. He also demanded a probe into the Congress leader’s “wealth amassment”.

CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C.N. Varghese waded into the issue accusing Mr. Kuzhalnadan of opposing the Kerala Land Assignment Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to protect the latter’s “illegal resort”.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the government would investigate the alleged “land title violation” against Mr. Kuzhalnadan. The Revenue department was reportedly poised to conduct a resurvey of Mr. Kuzhalnadan’s property in Ernakulam.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan appeared unfazed and threw the gauntlet to the CPI(M). He said he would put his finances in the public domain if Mr. Vijayan convinced Ms. Veena to do the same. He challenged the CPI(M) to a debate on “land grabs” by party apparatchiks in Idukki.

The Congress also moved to subtly exploit a Facebook post by a former Deshabhimani journalist that he had witnessed two top CPI(M) leaders carting a considerable amount of unaccounted cash when he worked at the party newspaper’s Kochi office. Law Minister P. Rajeev rubbished the accusation as a “brazen lie”.

The CPI(M)-Congress skirmishing might continue well beyond the campaign for Puthuppally and further gain momentum given the looming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.