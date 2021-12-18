Recreation centre opened

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here on Friday that it was the duty of everyone and the government to ensure the physical and mental protection of the elderly.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the E.K. Nayanar day recreation centre in Kathirur panchayat, which was included in the annual plan of the Panoor block panchayat.

The LDF government was giving high priority to the care of the elderly. Priority was given to door-to-door service.

“The government has been taking a cautious approach to the elderly during the COVID period,” he said.

The building was constructed using ₹20 lakh sanctioned from the Panoor block panchayat plan fund and ₹5 lakh from the District Panchayat fund. The facilities include two bedrooms, two toilets, a central hall, and a kitchen. The rest area is located near the Kunduchira jubilee anganwadi on a five-cent piece of land donated by the AKG Memorial Library and Sports Club.