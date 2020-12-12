Recoveries outnumber new cases in Malappuram

Malappuram district registered 619 new COVID-19 cases on Friday while 721 people recovered from the disease.
The higher number of recoveries gave the health workers a reason to heave a sigh of relief.
Among the new cases, 595 had contracted the disease through interaction with infected persons. The source of infection, however, could not be traced in 10 cases. Ten of the new cases had come from other States and four from abroad.
Nearly 7,000 active cases are currently under treatment in Malappuram. Most of them are under observation at their homes. More than 86,000 people are quarantined across the district.
While 497 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, 239 are in first line treatment centres and 243 in second line treatment centres. According to official figures, 401 persons have died of COVID-19 in Malappuram. However, those who died after they survived the COVID-19 attack were not considered for the pandemic toll.
Health officials warned people to exercise caution against lowering the guard against COVID-19, especially during the electioneering.
