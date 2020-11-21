Recoveries continue to remain high

6,028 contract infection while 6,398 cured of the disease

Kerala registered 6,028 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 60,365 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 9.9%

The State also reported more recoveries than new cases on Friday also, with 6,398 patients testing negative for COVID-19 and leaving hospitals.

67,831 active cases

While the State’s cumulative case burden rose to 5,51,669 cases, the active case pool in the State, which has registered a steady decline these past few days, went down further to 67,831 cases. Till date, 4,81,718 persons who contracted COVID-19 have since recovered from the disease.

The State’s official COVID-19 toll till date inched closer to 2,000 and touched 1,997 deaths when the Health Department added 28 more deaths to the list of COVID deaths in the State.

Seven of these deaths were reported from Thrissur, four from Kollam, three each from Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Kannur, two from Ernakulam and one each from Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram.

852 critically ill

Of the patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across the State, 852 are critically ill and being treated in ICUs with 211 patients requiring ventilator support.

Of the 6,028 new cases reported on Friday, 5,923 cases are locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining unknown in 654 cases. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection is 56.

Among districts, Malappuram topped the list for the second consecutive day with 1,054 cases being reported on Friday, followed by Kozhikode 691, Thrissur 653, Palakkad 573, Ernakulam 554, Kollam 509, Kottayam 423, Alappuzha 395, Thiruvananthapuram 393, Kannur 251, Pathanamthitta 174, Kasaragod 138, Wayanad 135, and Idukki 85.