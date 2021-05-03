Record victory margin for Shylaja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 May 2021 00:10 IST

CPI(M) Central Committee member and Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has secured the highest margin of victory in the history of Assembly polls in the State.

The 64-year-old leader won from Mattannur in Kannur district with a margin of 60,963 votes.

“Thank you, Mattanur, for giving me victory in the election fight. Thank you for standing by the State to outlive,” she wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Ms. Shylaja had won the 2016 Assembly elections from Koothuparamba with a margin of 12,291 votes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was elected again from Dharmadom, is behind her in the margin of victory. Mr. Vijayan has emerged victorious by a margin of 50,123 votes.

The highest victory margin in the State so far has been 47,671 votes secured by M. Chandran of the CPI(M), who was elected from Alathur in the 2006 elections.

Earlier, the record was held by the CPI(M)’s P. Jayarajan who won by 45,865 votes in the 2005 byelection in the Koothuparamba constituency.

The lowest margin of five votes continues to be with RSP’s A.A. Azeez, who won from Eravipuram in Kollam in the 2001 Assembly elections.