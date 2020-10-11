Record single-day spike of over 1,600 cases in Malappuram

1,580 persons found to have contracted the disease through direct local contacts

Malappuram district saw its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases when 1,632 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. The number of active cases in the district has gone up to 8,479.

District officials said 1,580 persons were found to have contracted the disease through direct local contacts. Officials warned people against ignoring precautions as the number of cases continued to shoot up in the district.

While the source of infection could not be ascertained in 26 cases, nine persons came from other States and 10 from abroad. District officials said there were seven health workers among the newly infected.

The number of recoveries also recorded an increase as 1,061 persons were cured on Saturday. There are about 51,000 people quarantined across the district.

In Wayanad

COVID-19 cases continued to go up in the district as 187 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Among them are 179 contact cases, including two health workers, two people from abroad and six from other States. The recovery rate in Wayanad also went up with 130 patients testing negative on Saturday. The district has so far reported 4,832 COVID-19 cases, and 3,695 people have recovered.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 539 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. As many as 517 people contracted the virus through contact, while 12 came from other States and 10 from abroad.

The number of people under observation in the district has gone up to 5,372. This includes 3,66 under home observation and 1,506 in various institutions. The district has so far recorded 14,465 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 818 persons had returned from abroad, 624 from other States and 13,023 contracted the disease through contact.

(With inputs from Wayanad and Kasaragod bureaus)