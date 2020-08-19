Record single-day jump of 253 cases in Alappuzha

228 contract disease through local transmission

With a record single-day jump of 253 cases, Alappuzha’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,801 on Wednesday. This is the first time the single-day increase in fresh cases crossed the 200-mark in the district.

Of the fresh cases, 228 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. While 19 people who came from other States and six came from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the contact cases, 42 were reported from Thumpoly ward in Alappuzha municipality, 30 from other parts of Alappuzha, 27 each from Pattanakkad and Ambalappuzha, and 12 each from Punnapra and Cherthala South.

Rest of the contact cases were from Kadakarappally (9), Kayamkulam (6), Ezhupunna (5), Kollakkadavu (4), Thrikkunnapuzha (4), Chettikkad (4) Thamallackal (4) Aroor (3), Thuravoor (3), Kanjikuzhy (3) Pallippuram (2), Cherthala (2), Mannar (2), Cheppad (2), Pathiyoor (2), Perumbalam (2) and one case each from Chengannur, Pallithode, Bharanikavu, Cheruthana, Venmony, Aryad, Elippakulam, Kandalloor, Chettikulangara, Haripad, Mannancherry, Pallippad, Muhamma, Panavally, Karipuzha, Eramalloor, Arookutty, Nangiarkulangara, Mulakuzha and Thamarakulam.

Meanwhile, 65 who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative. Of the 3,801 cases reported so far in the district, 2,138 patients have made full recovery, while 10 succumbed to the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,653.

Wards 14 and 17 in Pathiyoor, ward 18 in Panavally, ward 7 in Mannancherry, and ward 15 in Ezhupunna were declared as containment zones.