Record sale by Kudumbashree at Onam fairs, markets

The Kudumbashree mission has recorded a turnover of ₹12.45 crore from the Onam fairs and markets organised by it.

The fairs and markets were organised from August 16 to provide the Kudumbashree microenterprises and farming joint liability groups an opportunity to register good sales. The fairs were held at the district and local level in adherence to COVID protocols.

Besides those organised on its own, the Kudumbashree joined hands with Supplyco, Agriculture and other departments to conduct the fairs. In all, 905 Onam fairs were organised in local bodies under the respective Kudumbashree community development societies (CDSs). Twenty-one district fairs were also held. Products by 19,704 entrepreneurs and vegetables by 16,404 farming groups were available at the fairs, which did a business to the tune of Rs.9.64 crore. In nine CDSs across Kollam and Malappuram districts, 2,429 kits containing Kudumbashree products were distributed to the needy as per orders received.

The Onam markets in the CDSs that prioritised the farming groups’ produce recorded a sale of ₹2.8 crore. As much as 7.53 lakh kg of produce from 27,442 farming groups was made available at the Onam markets for the public, a statement here on Saturday said.